23 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Fire Burns Down 17 Walvis Shacks

By Nomhle Kangootui

THE Walvis Bay police are investigating a fire that destroyed 17 shacks at the Tutaleni informal settlement on Sunday afternoon.

Inspector Pendukeni Haikali said no one died in the inferno, and that the cause of the re and where it started still needed to be established.

Meanwhile, a suspect, whose age was not given, was arrested at Katima Mulilo for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at Cowboy Compound on Saturday evening.

In a suspected suicide incident at the Okahenge village in the Ohangwena region, the body of 36-year-old Johannes Salom was found hanging from a tree. His next of kin have been informed, and police investiga- tions continue, Haikali said.

