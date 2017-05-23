Namibia: Jooste Hopes Airnam Breaks Even Soon

AIR Namibia, which has received up to N$6 billion in bailouts since 2000, hopes to have an economic impact of N$1,7 billion by 2022.

This was said by Oxford economics consultant Ian Mulheirn during his presentation of Air Namibia's economic impact report on Wednesday.

He said in 2015/16, tourism facilitated by Air Namibia contributed N$971 million to the gross domestic product (GDP), supported 4 400 jobs, and raised N$245 million in taxes.

"By 2021/22, this impact is forecast to grow to a N$1,7 billion contribution to GDP, 7 770 jobs and N$440 million in taxes," he noted.

The report showed that the airline's projected growth will see its impact on the Namibian economy increase substantially.

The entity furthermore hopes to enhance its network, and to have more than 230 000 visitors flying Air Namibia by 2021/22.

"With their total spending increasing to nearly N$1,8 billion, measured in 2015/16 prices, the GDP contribution from visitor spending is expected to grow," the report read.

Public Enterprises minister Leon Jooste yesterday said he had in fact requested that the airline should conduct research and publish the report "because we need to contextualise the role of the airline accurately".

According to him, Air Namibia's contribution has been great, but this should not be seen as the "alpha and omega, and should not be used as an argument to validate the constant subsidies."

He further said the relevance of Air Namibia cannot be questioned. "It will always be there. What we need to figure out is in what form it should exist. I want to see Air Namibia break even within the next three years."

According to Jooste, calculated adjustments need to be made to improve the financial performance of the airline.

Air Namibia's managing director, Mandi Samson, expressed a dream to have Air Namibia achieve "a point where its value is also reflected by a sound financial position."

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which looks at the economic impact on countries through travel and tourism, rated Botswana as having been more successful than Namibia in a report for 2014.

Botswana in 2014 ranked 121st, making US$0,7 billion in direct contributions through travel and tourism, while its total GDP was US$1,8 billion.

In terms of employment, it ranked 124th, with travel and tourism directly contributing 31 000 jobs, while it was ranked 137th in terms of the total contribution to employment with 63 000 jobs.

In terms of the travel and tourism capital investment, Botswana came 118th, with US$0,2 billion, and with visitor exports, the country was ranked 104th with US$1,1 billion.

Namibia's direct contribution to GDP through travel and tourism was US$0,3 billion, and it was ranked in 138th position, while it ranked 125th for its contribution to GDP of US$1,7 billion.

The same year, Namibia ranked 138th for its direct contribution of 24 000 jobs and its total contribution to employment of 102 000 jobs.

Similarly, in terms of travel and tourism's capital investment, the country ranked 95th with US$0,4 billion, and with visitor exports amounting to US$0,7 billion, giving Namibia the 120th position.