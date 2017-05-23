South Africa: DA Withdraws Ultimatum to UDM to Remove Deputy Mayor

The Democratic Alliance has withdrawn an ultimatum to the United Democratic Movement for it to remove its Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor after deciding to deal with the matter internally.

Both parties resolved to make peace during a meeting on Monday evening, the DA said in a statement on Monday night.

"A small committee of members from each party to the coalition has been formed to keep open communications and to discuss matters within the coalition, so that our relations grow stronger," said acting spokesperson Graham Charters.

The committee would begin by considering issues raised between Mayor Athol Trollip and his deputy Mongameli Bobani.

"To this end, the ultimatum put to the United Democratic Movement to remove the deputy mayor has been withdrawn between the parties, and instead the small committee will resolve the matter," Charters said.

'Escalating tension'

Last Tuesday, Trollip removed Bobani from his position as mayoral committee member for public health.

"Bobani's public behaviour and conduct had been unacceptable as a member of my mayoral committee and not consistent with what is expected of a deputy mayor," Trollip said in a statement at the time.

Business Day reported that the move came "after months of escalating tension between the two men, in which they differed on almost everything".

The situation could have been avoided if the UDM had held Bobani to account for his "bizarre behaviour", Trollip was quoted as saying.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa told the publication last Wednesday the "unilateral" decision to remove Bobani had been referred to a multi-party forum. This would allow them to deal with the accusations against Bobani and the counter-accusations against Trollip.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, the African Christian Democratic Party, Cope, and the Freedom Front Plus had all agreed that the meeting take place.

One of the immediate priorities for the government was to pass the 2017/18 municipal budget and the integrated development plan. They intended to pass these in a united manner, Charters said.

