South Africa: Gauteng Health Warns of Bogus Job Adverts

Pretoria — The Gauteng Health Department has once more warned community members of bogus job adverts that uses the department's name and fraudulently invite people to apply for vacancies at different health facilities.

The department on Tuesday said it has come to its attention that a website www.neuvoo.co.za is advertising posts in the name of Leratong Hospital requesting an amount of R1000 upfront.

"Another perpetrator is alleged to have been scamming people seeking employment by telling them they would need to pay R1 800 to get employment at Helen Joseph Hospital.

"We want to state firmly that no money needs to be paid to apply for a job in the public service. The department advertises vacancies through appropriate and trustworthy channels such as Gauteng Online portal, Department of Public Service website and publish in relevant media," said the department.

Furthermore, the department said employment application forms at hospitals are dropped in designated boxes and these are processed through the short-listing and interview process.

The department also encouraged victims of this scam to report the matter to the police so that these allegations can be thoroughly investigated and culprits brought to justice.