23 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Family Seeks Help to Repair House Damaged By Car

By Luqman Cloete

A KEETMANSHOOP family whose house was destroyed by an out-of-control car is appealing for help to repair the damage.

Magrieta Ortman (57), a single mother of four children, said a car crashed into their house two weeks ago, damaging the front wall.

According to Ortman, no one was injured during the accident, which happened at around midnight while the family was asleep.

She said the driver of the vehicle only covered the gaping hole in the wall with zinc sheets, as a temporary measure.

But since then, he has gone silent on whether he would repair the house.

"I cannot repair the damage on my own. I only earn N$1 400 a month. I can only afford municipal bills and buying food for my family with my salary," said Ortman, appealing to the public for help so that she can repair the house.

She says the family feels unsafe sleeping at night in the house.

"I cannot sleep at night, fearing someone might come into the house to rape or murder us, or steal our belongings," said a visibly worried Ortman, adding that the family is also exposed to the winter weather at night because of the huge gaps in the wall.

