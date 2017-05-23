South Africa: SA Condemns Manchester Attacks

Pretoria — South Africa has joined the international community in condemning suspected terror attacks in Manchester, in the United Kingdom (UK).

At least 22 people have been killed and 59 injured after a suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.

Thousands of gig-goers were packed into the venue to see American singer Ariana Grande when the explosion happened on Monday evening. It is believed that the attacker, who died at the scene, was carrying an improvised explosive device.

Swarms of armed police were joined by a bomb disposal unit as teams from across the region worked to secure the area and help the injured.

South Africa on Tuesday condemned the attacks, which resulted in the unfortunate deaths and injuries of children and youth.

"On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, President Jacob Zuma extends his heartfelt condolences to the people of the United Kingdom, in particular the families and loved ones of the deceased and wish the injured speedy recoveries. Acts of violence and extremism have no place in society and constitute a threat to peace, security and development.

"The South African government condemns in the strongest terms terrorist attacks in any form and from whichever quarter and in particular, against innocent children and youth," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The department's consular services division is in contact with the South African High Commission in London following the attacks, should any South African citizens have been affected. - SAnews.gov.za-Xinhua