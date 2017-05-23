23 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Police Hold Fundraiser Braai At Headquarters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adam Hartman

THE Erongo police sports club held a fundraising braai at the Erongo Police headquarters at Walvis Bay on Friday in an attempt to cover costs for the club.

The braai raised some eyebrows from members of the public, who could not understand how the police could host such an activity for self-gain at their headquarters during working hours.

Erongo police community affairs spokesman Ileni Shapumba said it was all done above board.

"The sports club's funds are not covered in the national budget, so the members have to take care of that. We have faithful sponsors which we are very appreciative of, and by having activities such as the braai, we are meeting our sponsors halfway," he explained.

Braai packs were sold mostly to police officers, although members of the public were also welcome to buy.

It does not happen often, according to Shapumba, but fundraisers helped in covering costs which include sports attire, transport, accommodation and the meals of its members, especially when representing the region elsewhere.

Namibia

Fire Burns Down 17 Walvis Shacks

THE Walvis Bay police are investigating a fire that destroyed 17 shacks at the Tutaleni informal settlement on Sunday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.