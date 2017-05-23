Namibia: Police Hold Fundraiser Braai At Headquarters

THE Erongo police sports club held a fundraising braai at the Erongo Police headquarters at Walvis Bay on Friday in an attempt to cover costs for the club.

The braai raised some eyebrows from members of the public, who could not understand how the police could host such an activity for self-gain at their headquarters during working hours.

Erongo police community affairs spokesman Ileni Shapumba said it was all done above board.

"The sports club's funds are not covered in the national budget, so the members have to take care of that. We have faithful sponsors which we are very appreciative of, and by having activities such as the braai, we are meeting our sponsors halfway," he explained.

Braai packs were sold mostly to police officers, although members of the public were also welcome to buy.

It does not happen often, according to Shapumba, but fundraisers helped in covering costs which include sports attire, transport, accommodation and the meals of its members, especially when representing the region elsewhere.