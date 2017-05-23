Namibia: Murder Angers People Living With Disability

A GROUP of people living with disabilities gathered for a peaceful demonstration with live chickens outside the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Friday to protest during the bail hearing of two men who allegedly murdered a disabled man.

The two accused, John Musole (45) and Immanuel Mukubesa (22), allegedly ran over Francis Masholo with a vehicle and then brutally murdered him, following the accident on 21 March 2017 at Impalila.

The demonstration was spearheaded by the Mainstream Foundation, which handed over a petition to public prosecutor George Matali. Many of the disabled demonstrators carried live chickens to symbolise that they cannot be slaughtered willy-nilly like chickens.

The duo's case was postponed to 28 August. They face charges of culpable homicide, defeating the course of justice, failing to report an accident. and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver's licence. The charge of culpable homicide was changed to murder. and they were also denied bail. Ivan Lumponjani, who read the petition, called for the two accused to be sentenced to no less than 76 years each.

"Today, we demand that the two accused get no bail, and if they get bail, the deceased must be brought back to us. We also plead that the sentence should be no less than 76 years with no parole, and they should be transferred to a different region after sentencing," stated Lumponjani.

He stressed that murders were on the rise, and urged government to take serious measures against the two accused.

"How can a person run over a human being [who is] disabled, for that matter, and that human requested medical assistance, but instead the cruel person decided to silence him forever by breaking his neck? No, Namibia, this is unacceptable," he charged.

Luponjani added that violence against disabled people left deep scars, which were difficult to heal.

"Our government knows that persons with disabilities are being exposed to inordinate and traumatic levels of violence in its many forms. There are very high levels of violence within families. Abuse is more prevalent against disabled persons. They are more isolated, less able to defend themselves, more likely to spend considerable periods of time in the home, and have low status. All of these render them more vulnerable," he said.

Receiving the petition, public prosecutor Matali expressed sympathy with the request, and said government would consider it.

"We, as the state, share your pain, and we are here to make sure that justice is served. Surely, a life was lost, and we take that very seriously. As we have society's interest at heart, no bail is our stance," he said.