Namibia: Hunting Season Announced

Windhoek — The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has announced that this year's hunting season, which started at the beginning of this month, will last until the end of August for farms of more than 1,000 hectares enclosed with game-proof fences.

During this period the public will be allowed to hunt certain species of game on a private commercial farm or registered conservancy. On farms of more than 1,000 hectares and enclosed by a normal livestock fence, or on specific registered conservancies where quotas have been approved, hunting may take place between June 1 and July 31.

While there is no restriction on the number of huntable animals that may be hunted on farms with game-proof fences, there are prescribed limitations on the number of animals that may be shot by a single hunter on commercial farms enclosed with a livestock fence.

No person will be allowed to hunt more than three large game animals; or a two large game and four small game animals; or one large and eight small game animals; or a total of 12 small game animals on a farm with no game-proof fencing.

Huntable large game species are kudu and oryx, while springbok and warthog are classified as small game. A game-proof fence is a fence prescribed and certified by the ministry for types of game that normally jump over or crawl under fence barriers.

An adequate fence is the normal five-strand, stock-proof fence. The obligatory jackal-proof fences on sheep farms in southern Namibia are considered as game-proof fences for non-jumping game.

Hunters wishing to export, transport or sell any part of the animal other than the meat, or skin in the case of whole carcasses with the skin attached, have to first obtain a permit from the MET. These permits cannot be used to take trophies out of Namibia.

Farmers need to obtain hunting permits at the regional MET offices for hunters who wish to hunt at the invitation of a farm owner. Permission must be obtained from the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) of the Ministry of Agriculture before warthog can be transported, or any game meat or products can be exported from Namibia. The DVS does not allow game meat to be transported from north of the veterinary cordon fence.

The ministry has also issued quotas for game birds and the period during which they may be hunted. Huntable game birds may be hunted with an adequate fence.

