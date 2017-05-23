South Africa: Coetzee - Why Whiteley Is My Captain

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has explained his decision to appoint Warren Whiteley as his captain for next month's the three-Test series against France.

The Lions No 8 was named as the 58th Springbok captain when Coetzee announced his squad in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

"Warren has been one of the outstanding leaders in South African rugby for many years," said Coetzee.

"He is respected by his team-mates and opposition alike and has a lot of experience when it comes to captaincy, having led the Lions with great authority for many seasons. He is resilient, copes well under pressure and makes good decisions."

Coetzee said he was satisfied with the composition of the group, which has a good balance of promising newcomers and experienced players.

"The national selectors have rewarded form and we are looking forward to face the French team next month. I am confident the players will do the jersey and our country proud," Coetzee continued.

"A lot of hard work has been done since the start of the season to make sure we improve as a team. The collaboration and spirit showed at the various indabas and other gatherings are proof that we are moving in the right direction.

"The three pre-season training camps gave us the chance to have a close look at a number of players, especially those who haven't been involved with the Springboks previously. We were also kept abreast of the form and the progress of the overseas-based group of players," added Coetzee.

Springbok squad:

Forwards

Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Dreyer, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Lizo Gqoboka, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley (captain)

Backs

Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Frans Steyn

Source: Sport24