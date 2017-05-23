Liberia: Supreme Court Grants Sherman Medical Leave

The Justice in Chambers at the Supreme Court of Liberia Justice Philip Z.B.Banks has directed Judge YussufKaba of Criminal Court 'C' to grant Cllr. Varney Sherman medical leave to seek treatment in the United States of America.

Justice Banks in a communication said the decision is based on a medical report from John Kennedy Hospital which indicates that Senator Sherman needs to seek advanced treatment.

It can be recalled during a recent endorsement ceremony of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai by 19 senators, Senator Sherman collapsed and was immediately rushed to JFK Hospital in Sinkor. He was reportedly discharged a day later.

The Grand Cape Mount County Senator is among several past and present government officials facing criminal prosecution for their alleged role in the Sable Mining bribery scandal.