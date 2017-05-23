South Africa: Number of Boks Named in SA 'A' Squad

Experienced Springboks Trevor Nyakane , Ruan Combrinck , Juan de Jongh and Lionel Mapoe will lead the charge for the SA 'A' team when they face the French Barbarians in two matches in Durban and Soweto next month.
Apart from these four Springboks in the 26-man squad, the national selectors also added a host of promising players in the group to face the French visitors.
The SA 'A' side will again be coached by Lions coach Johan Ackermann, who was also in charge when the team played against the England Saxons last season.
Springbok coach Allister Coetzee said he was excited by the next crop of players coming through the ranks.
"I think we have a brilliant mix of experienced players who have tasted what Test rugby is all about already, and very promising prospects youngsters who will be pushing for higher honours in the not too distant future," said Coetzee.
"In my view, there is definitely a lot of value in having players with Test experience playing with these exciting prospects, who along with the Junior Springboks represent the future of South Arica rugby."
Combrinck, who missed the Springbok tour of the United Kingdom and Italy at the end of 2016 because of injury, is part of an exciting-looking backline. He made an impressive Super Rugby comeback last weekend for the Emirates Lions against the Bulls in Johannesburg.
Other SA 'A' squad members who have represented the Springboks at Test level include Nyakane (prop, Bulls), De Jongh (centre, Stormers), Mapoe (centre, Lions), Uzair Cassiem (flank, Cheetahs), Jean-Luc du Preez (flank, Sharks), Francois Venter (centre, Cheetahs) and Jamba Ulengo (wing, Bulls).
They are joined by exciting youngsters such as Ox Nche (prop, Cheetahs), Thomas du Toit (prop, Sharks), Jason Jenkins (lock, Bulls), Chris Cloete (flank, Pumas/Southern Kings), Andisa Ntsila (loose forward, Southern Kings) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing, Southern Kings).
The SA 'A' squad:
Forwards
Ruan Botha (lock), Sharks
Uzair Cassiem (loose forward), Cheetahs
Chris Cloete (loose forward), Kings
Thomas du Toit (prop), Sharks
Andries Ferreira (lock), Lions
Jason Jenkins (lock), Bulls
Wilco Louw (prop), Stormers
Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Sharks
Franco Marais (hooker), Sharks
Ox Nche (prop), Cheetahs
Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward), Stormers
Andisa Ntsila (loose forward), Kings
Trevor Nyakane (prop), Bulls
Ramone Samuels (hooker), Stormers
Backs
Ruan Combrinck (wing), Lions
Lionel Cronje (flyhalf), Kings
Juan de Jongh (centre), Stormers
Warrick Gelant (fullback), Bulls
Makazole Mapimpi (wing), Kings
Lionel Mapoe (centre), Lions
Dewaldt Duvenage (scrumhalf), Stormers
Jamba Ulengo (wing), Bulls
Francois Venter (centre), Cheetahs
Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf) Stormers
Harold Vorster (centre), Lions
Fred Zeilinga (flyhalf), Cheetahs
