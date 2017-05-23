South Africa: Number of Boks Named in SA 'A' Squad

Experienced Springboks Trevor Nyakane , Ruan Combrinck , Juan de Jongh and Lionel Mapoe will lead the charge for the SA 'A' team when they face the French Barbarians in two matches in Durban and Soweto next month.

Apart from these four Springboks in the 26-man squad, the national selectors also added a host of promising players in the group to face the French visitors.

The SA 'A' side will again be coached by Lions coach Johan Ackermann, who was also in charge when the team played against the England Saxons last season.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee said he was excited by the next crop of players coming through the ranks.

"I think we have a brilliant mix of experienced players who have tasted what Test rugby is all about already, and very promising prospects youngsters who will be pushing for higher honours in the not too distant future," said Coetzee.

"In my view, there is definitely a lot of value in having players with Test experience playing with these exciting prospects, who along with the Junior Springboks represent the future of South Arica rugby."

Combrinck, who missed the Springbok tour of the United Kingdom and Italy at the end of 2016 because of injury, is part of an exciting-looking backline. He made an impressive Super Rugby comeback last weekend for the Emirates Lions against the Bulls in Johannesburg.

Other SA 'A' squad members who have represented the Springboks at Test level include Nyakane (prop, Bulls), De Jongh (centre, Stormers), Mapoe (centre, Lions), Uzair Cassiem (flank, Cheetahs), Jean-Luc du Preez (flank, Sharks), Francois Venter (centre, Cheetahs) and Jamba Ulengo (wing, Bulls).

They are joined by exciting youngsters such as Ox Nche (prop, Cheetahs), Thomas du Toit (prop, Sharks), Jason Jenkins (lock, Bulls), Chris Cloete (flank, Pumas/Southern Kings), Andisa Ntsila (loose forward, Southern Kings) and Makazole Mapimpi (wing, Southern Kings).

The SA 'A' squad:

Forwards

Ruan Botha (lock), Sharks

Uzair Cassiem (loose forward), Cheetahs

Chris Cloete (loose forward), Kings

Thomas du Toit (prop), Sharks

Andries Ferreira (lock), Lions

Jason Jenkins (lock), Bulls

Wilco Louw (prop), Stormers

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Sharks

Franco Marais (hooker), Sharks

Ox Nche (prop), Cheetahs

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward), Stormers

Andisa Ntsila (loose forward), Kings

Trevor Nyakane (prop), Bulls

Ramone Samuels (hooker), Stormers

Backs

Ruan Combrinck (wing), Lions

Lionel Cronje (flyhalf), Kings

Juan de Jongh (centre), Stormers

Warrick Gelant (fullback), Bulls

Makazole Mapimpi (wing), Kings

Lionel Mapoe (centre), Lions

Dewaldt Duvenage (scrumhalf), Stormers

Jamba Ulengo (wing), Bulls

Francois Venter (centre), Cheetahs

Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf) Stormers

Harold Vorster (centre), Lions

Fred Zeilinga (flyhalf), Cheetahs

