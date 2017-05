Lions No 8 Warren Whiteley has been named as the new Springbok skipper for the upcoming three-Test series in June.

Whiteley succeeds Adriaan Strauss who retired from international rugby at the end of 2016.

Whiteley becomes the 58th player to captain his country.

The first Test against the French takes place on June 10 in Pretoria, followed by matches in Durban (June 17) and Johannesburg (June 24).

Source: Sport24