South Africa: Wanted Suspect Arrested - Gelvandale

Port Elizabeth: Reactive intelligence resulted in the arrest of a 23 year old wanted suspect at Glendenning Flats on Monday evening, 22 May. At about 20:00, in a joint operation by PE K9, PE Flying Squad, Tactical Response Team, Visible Gang Intervention Team, Crime Combatting Unit and the SAPS Airwing, one of Gelvandale's most wanted suspect was arrested on 6 cases including attempted murder, armed robbery and robbery. Suspect may be possibly linked to other cases. It is alleged that the suspect robbed the complainants while they were walking or robbed 'spaza' shops in the area.

The suspect was released from prison last month. He is expected to appear in court tomorrow, 24 May 2017.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Brig Keith Meyer commended the team on their excellent collaboration which led to the speedy arrest of the suspect.