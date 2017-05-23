Liberia: Court Approves Sen. Sherman's Medical Travel to U.S.

Two letters in the possession of the Daily Observer have established that Associate Justice Philip A.Z. Banks, the Justice in Chambers at the Supreme Court, mandated Criminal Court 'C' to approve defendant Varney Sherman's medical trip to the United States.

Justice Bank's action was prompted by a letter dated May 18 from lawyers representing Cllr. Sherman and signed by both Counselors Cyrus Jones and Moses Paegar that partly reads, "The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center administration and attending physicians have advised our client Varney Sherman to seek urgent advanced medical intervention abroad."

The letter further reads, "Accordingly, and predicated upon the attached report/communication from the said hospital, we hereby requesting for permission from this Supreme Court to enable Sherman to travel to the US for urgent foreign medical intervention."

In a letter of approval, the Criminal Court 'C' granted Cllr. Sherman's request but stated that he must "return to the country after the medical intervention."

The two letters were as a result of a medical report from the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center where Sherman was taken after he collapsed at the Capitol Building on May 11.

The medical reports were signed and approved by three medical doctors, Ian Wachekwa, Senior Medical Resident; Prof. Joseph Njoh, Head of Internal Medicine Department; and Billy Johnson, Chief Medical Officer.

In their report they said Sherman was admitted on May 11, after he slumped to the ground at a meeting and probably had a seizure.

"He vomited once prior to admission. He appeared to be well prior to this incident and he had not complained of any symptoms prior to the incident. There was no prior history of seizure," the report indicated.

"On admission he was noted of comatose with an elevated blood pressure and slightly constricted reactive pupils," said the report.

The report also said that on May 17, Sherman was flown to the Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tapita, Nimba County for a brain CT scan which revealed "a huge intracranial mass in the left frontal lobe with compression of the left anterior horn of the left lateral ventricle and a midline shift as well as oedema around the mass."

The report also said Sherman was noted to have "impaired memory and had great difficulty comprehending simple instructions."

"He, however, left the hospital against medical advice in the company of his relatives and security details. His wife and relatives were advised to have him taken abroad immediately for further evaluation and management," the report maintained.