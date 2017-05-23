South Africa: Whiteley Bok Skipper No 58, but Who Were the First 57?

Lions No 8 Warren Whiteley was on Tuesday confirmed as the 58th Springbok skipper for the upcoming three-Test series against France.
The Boks and French will do battle at Loftus Versfeld (June 10), Kings Park (June 17) and Ellis Park (June 24).
To date, the Boks have had 57 captains stretching back to 1891.
A look back at those men who have led the Boks into action over the past 126 years.
1. H.H. Castens - 1891
2. Bob Snedden - 1891
3. Alf Richards - 1891
4. Ferdie Aston - 1896
5. Fairy Heatlie - 1896
6. Alex Frew - 1903
7. Jackie Powell - 1903
8. Paddy Carolin - 1906
9. Paul Roos - 1906
10. Dougie Morkel - 1910
11. Billy Millar - 1910
12. Uncle Dobbin - 1912
13. T.B Pienaar - 1921
14. Boy Morkel - 1921
15. PK Albertyn - 1924
16. Phil Mostert - 1928
17. Bennie Osler - 1931
18. Phil Nel - 1933
19. Danie Craven - 1937
20. Felix du Plessis - 1949
21. Basil Kenyon - 1949
22. Hennie Muller - 1951
23. Stephen Fry - 1955
24. Basie Viviers - 1956
25. Salty du Rand - 1956
26. Johan Claassen - 1958
27. Des van Jaarsveldt - 1960
28. Roy Dryburgh - 1960
29. Avril Malan - 1960
30. Abie Malan - 1963
31. Nelie Smith - 1964
32. Dawie de Villiers - 1965
33. Tommy Bedford - 1969
34. Hannes Marais - 1971
35. Piet Greyling - 1972
36. Morné du Plessis - 1975
37. Theunis Stofberg - 1980
38. Wynand Claassen - 1981
39. Divan Serfontein - 1984
40. Naas Botha - 1986
41. Jannie Breedt - 1989
42. Francois Pienaar - 1993
43. Tiaan Strauss - 1994
44. Adriaan Richter - 1995
45. Gary Teichmann - 1996
46. Corné Krige - 1999
47. Rassie Erasmus - 1999
48. Joost van der Westhuizen - 1999
49. André Vos - 1999
50. Bobby Skinstad - 2001
51. John Smit - 2003
52. Victor Matfield - 2007
53. Johann Muller - 2007
54. Jean de Villiers - 2012
55. Schalk Burger - 2015
56. Fourie du Preez - 2015
57. Adriaan Strauss - 2016
58. Warren Whiteley - 2017
