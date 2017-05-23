23 May 2017

South Africa: Calls for Thorough Investigation Into Cause of Port Shepstone Hospital Fire

The Inkatha Freedom Party calls for a thorough investigation into a fire that broke out at Port Shepstone Hospital's new block that resulted to the evacuation of about 200 patients from the hospital buildings.

"This situation deserves urgent investigation because the fire threatened the lives of many people. It must be determined whether this was due to human error or an electric fault.

It must also be determined whether this new wing was fitted with adequate firefighting equipment if not this building should not have been approved for occupation especially by medical patients. If anyone is found to have been negligent, severe action must be taken without any delay," said IFP KZN Provincial Health Spokesperson, Mrs Ncamisile Nkwanyana MPL.

"We applaud the fire rescue teams for ensuring that they prevented what could have been a disaster.

Therefore, the Department of Health must ensure that medical treatment of those affected by this fire is not compromised in any way and that they also receive the necessary counselling and best medical treatment. The IFP calls for firefighting equipment at all hospitals and clinics to be regularly serviced.

Hospital staff need to be familiar with evacuation procedures in the event that patients need to be moved when there is such disasters," concluded Mrs Nkwanyana.

