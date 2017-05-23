South Africa: Deputy Minister Bulelani Magwanishe - Trade and Industry Dept Budget Vote 2017/18

press release

Budget Vote speaking notes by Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry: Budget Vote Speech 2017 input by the Economic Research and Policy Coordination

Hon House Chair,

Ministers and Deputy Ministers

Honourable Members

Director- General and officials of the Department of Trade and Industry and the Council of Trade and Industry Institutions

Leaders of organised Business and Labour

Distinguished guests

Good afternoon

When we need to construct a bridge, we will find an engineer.

When we need surgery, we will look for a surgeon.

But when we need to build an African economy that is competitive, integrated and benefits all her people.

We need an Agenda, driven by the voices and the minds of the African people, working with the peoples of the world.

For this agenda to be a success, we need to invest in our people, especially the young.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the Itukise Unemployed Graduates programme, supported by the National Skills Fund, working together with the private sector, placed 1000 interns and in-service trainees with private sector companies.

75% of the graduates found employment within 6 months.

57% were permanently employed by the host companies.

Encouraged by this for 2017/18 financial year we are going to recruit more than 1000 interns.

As the department working with the private sector we are committed in investing in our human capital to advance Agenda 2063.

Because only a capable workforce will ensure that Africa continues to be competitive.

The Department, through Trade Invest Africa, a division of the department, intends on solidifying South Africa's links with the broader African economy.

This is of course in line with the objective of the African Union and agenda 2063; to accelerate the political and socio-economic integration of the continent.

Honorable members,

Work is underway to facilitate outward investments and value added exports to the continent.

Trade and Invest Africa- will assist South African business, with all the necessary services related to trade and investment in the continent. These will include:

assistance with access to capital

assistance with access to markets and contract.

assistance with other non-financial support.

I am happy that amongst the companies operating in the SADC Region is a black woman owned company called Boniswa corporate solutions, which is providing ICT infrastructure in the region.

This company was assisted by the NEF to realise its dreams.

The current state of our economy, should remind us about the Art of Possibility, amidst the impact of low commodity prices, moderate economic growth, and volatile markets.

We have redefined our trading and investment relationships with other countries, in order to arrest the reduction in the flow of investment into the country and the continent in general.

As part of redefining our trade and investment relationships with the rest of the continent, we want to actively support our neighbours with their efforts to industrialise their own economies, so as to ensure their sustainability, and their long term growth.

We want to move beyond just exporting to our neighbours, but to a mutually beneficial trading and investment relationships.

InvestSA, a division of DTI has recorded an increase in the investment pipeline of projects worth R58 BN over 2016/17 financial year.

A number of these investments are committed with plant launches such as Sumitomo Rubber industries in Ladysmith, Dursots in Tzaneen amongst others.

Despite the challenges of the moment work is continuing.

We warmly welcome the 2017 annual foreign investment confidence Index, based on the views of global CEO's, released by AT Kearney.

The index ranks SA as the Top 25 in the world in terms of SA economic prospects and investment landscape; after two years of absence.

That is why to date, SEZ have attracted a total of R70 bn in private sector investment, and created approximately 73000 direct and indirect jobs, collectively.

Thus far, R278m has been spent on 10 industrial parks, and our assessment is that these interventions, are having a positive impact on entrepreneurs and industrialist operating in these parks.

As attested by Minister Davies, the Black Industrialists Programme is in motion.

In just one year, we would like to report to fellow South Africans as to what some of these companies are doing, and who they are.

K9 is a 100% black woman owned company; co-funded by the IDC, DTI and Woolworth, it produces pet foods.

It has been awarded a long term contract by Woolworths Stores.

Woolworths used to import pet food from Australia, and they have now made a decision, to purchase from this company at home, because this company meets all international standards in terms of quality of their product.

We would like to thank Woolworths Stores for a good business decision.

Another company under this black industrialist programme is Yekani Group, which is also a 100% black- owned.

As a company in the manufacturing sector, it assembles smart meters, tablets and television decoders.

This is the only manufacturer of tablets, approved by the Department of Basic Education for the use in classrooms.

It has employed 400 people in residing in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

The company is operating from a run-down industrial area, we will be moving them to an IDZ, to ensure a suitable facility to manufacture their goods.

As a country it is crucial that we develop our own key industrial productive capabilities.

We will be unveiling others this year as most will be commencing production.

Furthermore, we will be strengthening collaboration with other provinces to ensure that black industrialists across the country are assisted to grow their businesses.

We call upon companies in the private and in the public sector, to join this initiative by providing black industrialist with access to markets.

Honourable members,

In the film industry, the department has approved support to 115 films for the current financial year.

In addition, we have submitted to Parliament the Protection of Performers and Copyright Bills.

These bills provide for the protection of amongst others, musicians, writers and producers.

Honourable members

Conclusion

The beauty of our deeds as government can no longer afford to be seen in the bleeding of mankind.

And this is the reason for Africa's Radical Economic Transformation. In the process of liberating our economy, let us not forget to liberate our minds.

For, "a SEED never looks like a tree, but the TREE is in the seed".

I would like to extend my gratitude to Minister Davies, the study group of the ANC the DG, all officials of the Department and for their warm welcome.

I would like to thank my predecessor Councillor Mzwandile Masina for his contribution to the work of the department.

We also acknowledge and appreciate the Portfolio committee for their robust oversight.

I would like to thank all members for their attendance.

I ask that members support this budget vote.

Issued by: Department of Trade and Industry