Cameroon: Respecting State Institutions

Information that went viral on the social media about some political parties including the Social Democratic Front not participating in the National Day celebration on 20 May, 2017 was finally verified. The SDF was absent in Yaounde where political parties represented in Parliament marched past in front of the Head of State and national as well as international dignitaries in exaltation of the virtues of national unity. As the first opposition political party in the country, they like others who decided to boycott the event were also absent across the country. Observers have been wondering at such stance at a time when social unrest in the North West and South West regions have degenerated to threats to nationhood and all well meaning Cameroonians think that the way out should be dialogue and not boycott. Be it the party that is represented in the National Assembly and in the Senate where laws are enacted, or those aspiring to govern, the position taken to stay away from a national feast made people to ask whether the best option would not have been that the National Day, which is a legal feast should be seen beyond partisan politics. Some even see events like the National Day in the same light as State emblems and other symbols that stand for the various institutions in the country.

As such, the obvious reaction from a political party that participates in legislature would not have been to opt out of celebrations which are geared towards building a sense of togetherness among sons and daughters of Cameroon. Granted that the flagship slogan of those boycotting are different, the SDF party for example has for the past 27 years of existence sought to operate within the ambit of State institutions, worked daily to forge ahead with an all inclusive and binding Cameroon while keeping an eye on their political agenda. Such an approach which has over the years been hailed as foresighted and logical thinking would have required that anybody should in the face of serious concerns over peace and stability in the country work towards keeping the nation as one. In addition, the calls by President Paul Biya that genuine concerns raised by the Anglophone Teachers' Trade Unions and the Common Law Lawyers will be carefully listened to have been accompanied by some concrete actions from government.

The creation of Common and Civil Law departments in some State universities, the launching of recruitment for Anglophone pupil magistrates and Court Registrars and so on are measures that are intended to appease the situation. Curiously, while the general trend has been to give peace, dialogue and justice a chance, the move by the some political parties does not seem to inculcate the sense of nationhood and togetherness in supporters of the parties who are being told to stay away from a national feast meant to acclaim the country's determination to live as a people who share common values of history, culture and brotherhood. Such short-sighted party stance are even being seen by many critics as incoherent given that all politicians in the country have over the years shown greater concern for National Unity. They have even participated at march-pasts in Yaounde and attended the Unity Palace reception organised by the Head of State on National Day festivities. By so doing, many saw in such party leaders as national figures that had respect for State institutions. Doing so at certain times and turning against the same values the next day could sound as attempts to shift grounds depending on events rather than holding on the unifying factors that help promote significant actions that harness the sense of nationhood in Cameroon.