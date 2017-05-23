Cameroon: National Orders - Over 120 Decorated

The Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea affixed the medals on laureates last Saturday at the esplanade of the Yaounde City Council.

Over 120 Cameroonians have been awarded medals of the National Order on the occasion of the 45th National Day celebration in Yaounde on Saturday May 20, 2017. The Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea, alongside the Senior Divisional Officer for Mfoundi Division, Jean Claude Tsila as well as Sub-divisional Officers in Yaounde decorated the laureates on behalf of the Head of State, President Paul Biya.

According to officials of the Protocol and Communications Unit at the Services of the Governor, four persons were raised to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour. Eight others, amongst them Prof. Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, were decorated as Grand Commanders of the National Order of Valour. Still within the National Order of Valour, 11 persons were made Officers while 20 others were decorated as Knights. We also gathered that for the National Order of Merit, there were; five Grand Cordons, eight Commanders, 11 Grand Officers and 40 Knights. Two other persons were decorated as Knights of the Agricultural Order of Merit while there were five Third Class and one Second Class in the Sports Order of Merit.

Thirteen security personnel, majority of them officers of the penitentiary administration, received the Public Force Medal. A newly decorated Knight of the National Order of Merit, Ngono Nyinga espe Akouna told Cameroon Tribune she was very happy with the decoration. Like Ngono, other laureates appreciated the fact that their efforts at nation building and sustainable development of the country had been recognized.