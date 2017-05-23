23 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: National Security Intercepts Toxic Chemical in Kumasi

By Richard Owusu-Akyaw

Kumasi — A colossal amount of Sodium Cyanide has been found in an uncompleted house by the National Security in Kumasi, following intelligence.

Although the security agencies have not established what the toxic chemical, stored in the house at The Cabin near Oforikrom, a suburb of Kumasi, is being used for, it is suspected that small-scale and illegal miners were using it for their illegal mining operations.

On Saturday evening, armed personnel surrounded the uncompleted house and mounted surveillance.

Only large scale mining firms are permitted to apply toxic chemical in their operations.

The haul of the consignment, said to be worth millions of cedis, was uncovered following intelligence, which led a task force to the abandoned building.

The Chronicle gathered that no arrest had been made, but names of Ghanaians and some Chinese are already popping up, following the discovery of the haul.

Heavy rainstorm, which set in last Saturday night, compelled the security personnel to suspend the evacuation of the toxic substance contained in large wooden boxes.

It is reported that an unnamed owner of the house has been invited for questioning, after a suspected associate allegedly tried bribing the task force.

The Chronicle gathered that the security officers will continue the operation on Monday (yesterday).

