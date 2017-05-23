Ghana: Agortime Enstools Rightwing Chief

Kpetoe — The Konor of Agortime Traditional Area, Nene Nuer Keteku says the role of chiefs is increasingly becoming crucial in the promotion of development in their respective communities and that chiefs should not disappoint their subjects who hold them in high esteem.

According to him, chiefs are agents of change and also served as light to the society hence it was important for people to give the necessary assistance to them to enable them perform their duties diligently.

He noted that in the past, chiefs were interested in fighting against their perceived enemies but now development is a major concern to them (chiefs).

Speaking at the outdooring ceremony of the Rightwing Chief for the Agortime Traditional Area, Nene Agbovi VI at Agortime-Kpetoe recently, the paramount chief explained that the new chief had met all the traditional requirements.

Nene Agbovi, he continued, had over the years exhibited good conduct, which compelled the kingmakers to install him as chief.

The Agortime Paramount chief further told the gathering that Nene Agbovi was a youth leader at Kpetoe and conducted himself well to the admiration of all.

The new chief also demonstrated his willingness to promote development activities in the area, particularly in the organization of the annual Kente festival, popularly known as "Agbamevor za".

Nene Nuer Keteku said the new chief is a Senior Divisional Chief of the Agortime Traditional Area who played an important role in the forward move of the area.

The Konor of Agortime traditional area reminded Nene Agbovi VI thatthe people had high expectations for him and should therefore, not deviate from his primary duties. This includes bringing development to the people as well as adopting strategies that would promote peace in the area.

For his part, Nene Agbovi sworn the Greate oath of Agortime and pledged his allegiance to the Konor. He called for unity among the people, which he noted, was the prerequisite for development, adding that he would not disappoint the chiefs and people of the area and would work with other chiefs to promote the development of Agortime.

The 47 year old senior Divisional chief who pledged to preserve and protect the rich culture of Agortime is known in private life as Innocent Agbovi, a business man and the Managing Director of Good Friends Construction Limited.