Ghana: MDCEs Warned Against Laziness

Koforidua — The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Kwakye Daffour, has admonished the newly-sworn in Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to eschew laziness and arrogance in the day-to-day discharge of their duties.

According to the Regional Minister, the ingredients that would make the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government stay in power would be humility and proper utilisation of the resources of their respective assemblies for the development of the people.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the chief executives, which was highly patronised by their traditional leaders, clergy, friends and sympathisers on Friday, Daffour observed that demonstration of tact and diplomacy in the discharge of the duties of these MDCEs was very imperative.

He reminded them to be steadfast in their duties, irrespective of the challenges they would go through as representatives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in their respective areas.

"In the midst of the numerous challenges you may face, we are hopeful you have the qualities to surmount whatever difficulty that may come your way," he urged them. In all, 24 out of 26 MDCEs in the region were sworn-in, and immediately started work yesterday, Monday May 22, 2017.

The region has 26 Municipal and District Assemblies, which include 10 Municipal and 16 District Assemblies. One District Assembly (Ayensuoano), failed to endorse the President's nominee, Comfort Governor, as District Chief Executive, after she received 15 'Yes' votes, 19 'No' votes and five rejected ballots, while the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly also rejected Tetteh Kupualor at the second round of elections, as he polled 33 'Yes' votes and 27 'No' votes.

Comfort Governor is one of the three women nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve as Chief Executive in the Eastern Region.

Other women were Comfort Asante, a 65-year-old University of Cape Coast lecturer, who got 77 'Yes' votes, representing 98.71 per cent, and one 'No' vote, representing 1.29 percent in her second round. She failed to get the two-thirds majority on Monday, May 15, at the first voting. She managed 62.8 per cent, after polling 49 out of 78 votes.

The Eastern Regional Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Margaret Darko, who was nominated as the Suhum Municipal Chief Executive by President Akufo-Addo, scored 100% of the votes.