Ghana: Govt Meets Fuel Tanker Owners to Avert Strike

Information available to The Chronicle indicates that the government has made a giant stride in its move to avert the threat by the Tanker Owners Association to ground their fleet of 3,500 bulk road vehicles (BRVs).

A highly placed source at the Ministry of Energy told this reporter, on condition of anonymity, that the government had a crunch meeting with the tanker owners association Monday to address their grievances.

The source was, however, elusive as to whether the said meeting touched on matters relating to the office of the Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST), Mr Alfred Obeng.

BOST has abrogated an existing petroleum haulage contract with the association, and offered same to a new group, including musician A-Plus and his company, Global Group.

The Chronicle reported on Monday, May 15, this year, that the rift, which had been simmering between BOST and the Tanker Owners Association of Ghana, is gradually turning into a national security threat, as the transporters have vowed to ground all their 3,500 bulk road vehicles if their grievances are not addressed.

The conflict started when BOST decided to unilaterally abrogate the existing process for the haulage of petroleum products by the tanker owners, who are certified by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The contract has reportedly been given to middle men, who are to hire the tanker owners to haul the products.

The tanker owners, who spoke to The Chronicle, said most of the companies registered to haul the products have no industry experience, and that the arbitrary decision by BOST would only compound the diversion of the products, which the government is currently fighting.

Sources at BOST confirmed that the tanker owners' apprehension that there were no BRV inspections, as mandated by law, and no yard or premises examination to ensure strict compliance, among others.