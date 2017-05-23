23 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: AFB Renovates NPTS Clinic

By Bernice Bessey

The Africa Financial Business (afb) has supported the Ghana Police Service with an amount of GH¢900,000 to renovate the National Police Training School (NPTS) Clinic, to provide effective healthcare to officers and civilians at the depot and its environs.

The Managing Director of afb, Arnold Parker, at the commissioning ceremony, said the financial company was always ready to support the police to rehabilitate the clinic, due to its strategic location and the number of people it serves.

According to him, the afb had supported the police in the construction of a new office complex at its headquarters, and other projects undertaken over the years.

"Over the years, afb has made other interventions for the Ghana Police Service, including the donation of bags of cement for the construction of a new complex at the Police Headquarters, the donation towards the Security services games, and now this clinic," he stated.

Mr. Parker also made known afd's intention to replicate similar projects for the service when the need arises.

To commission the clinic was the Police General Director of Human Resource Development, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mrs. Beatrice Vib-Sanziri, who thanked afd for the assistance.

COP/Mrs. Vib-Sanziri said despite the important role the NPTS clinic plays in providing healthcare to security officers and people at the depot and its environs, it was in a very deplorable condition.

She said the renovation was necessitated by the increase in the number of personnel and recruits, as well as the growing population within the depot.

She indicated that it was part of the responsibility of the police administration to keep a healthy workforce to help prosecute its mandate to become a world class police service.

COP/Mrs. Vib-Sanziri urged the personnel to ensure that the facility is well managed, in order to serve the purpose for which it was put up.

This, she said, the clinic will go beyond supporting healthcare delivery to residents at the depot, but also the Odorkor barracks, Tesano, Amasaman and Alajo community.

"We, at the NPTS, are exceptionally grateful for this project, because it has positioned the school to take care of the health needs of our ever-increasing number of recruits," she said.

COP/Mrs. Vib-Sanziri disclosed that the police administration had plans to construct an ultra-modern conference room, with syndicate rooms before the school turns 90 years in 2020.

She appealed to institutions, agencies, individuals and corporate organisations to support the clinic.

