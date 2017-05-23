23 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Ruth Taylor Foundation Gives to the Needy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bernice Bessey

The Ruth Taylor Development Foundation has given out assorted food items to the Mephibosheth Training Center (MTC) for the support of children under their care.

The MTC is an institution that supports physically and mentally challenged children at Apam in the Central Region.

Ruth Taylor, founder of the foundation, said she chose to bring help to the centre, because children with disabilities are often neglected in African societies.

She identified the centre as a rare place where children receive education and learn how to care for themselves, to enable them to integrate into society.

Ms. Talyor said it part of her ambition to provide more of this help to the destitute in society to live a worthy life. "The foundation is looking into the future to granting scholarships and financial assistance to needy but brilliant students."

Since the foundation is just a year old, she appealed to other benevolent organisations to support it to bridge the gap between the needy and rich in society, saying, "We are looking at collaborating with donors and financiers to benchmark the superior goal of the foundation."

Hanna Appiah, Director of MTC, thanked the foundation for the gesture, and called on other organisations to emulate same example.

Ghana

Are We Looking for Competence or Political Colouration?

Last Monday, May 15, 2017, news broke out that the Ministry of Health had sent a letter to Dr Thomas Anaba, Director of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.