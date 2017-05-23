Ghana: Ruth Taylor Foundation Gives to the Needy

The Ruth Taylor Development Foundation has given out assorted food items to the Mephibosheth Training Center (MTC) for the support of children under their care.

The MTC is an institution that supports physically and mentally challenged children at Apam in the Central Region.

Ruth Taylor, founder of the foundation, said she chose to bring help to the centre, because children with disabilities are often neglected in African societies.

She identified the centre as a rare place where children receive education and learn how to care for themselves, to enable them to integrate into society.

Ms. Talyor said it part of her ambition to provide more of this help to the destitute in society to live a worthy life. "The foundation is looking into the future to granting scholarships and financial assistance to needy but brilliant students."

Since the foundation is just a year old, she appealed to other benevolent organisations to support it to bridge the gap between the needy and rich in society, saying, "We are looking at collaborating with donors and financiers to benchmark the superior goal of the foundation."

Hanna Appiah, Director of MTC, thanked the foundation for the gesture, and called on other organisations to emulate same example.