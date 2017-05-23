Liberia: Over 31,000 Sitting Senior High WAEC Test Across Liberia

About 31,297 senior high school students from 588 schools across the country Monday started writing the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.

Speaking to a team of journalists on Sunday, the Head of Test Administration at WAEC, Dale Gbotoe, said the test will be administrated at 211 centers across the country.

Gbotoe explained that the Junior High School Certificate Examinations, which should have been held from May 18-19, will now be administered from May 29-30 to 39,759 students from 1,249 schools at 264 centers across the country.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), which was established 1952, is the body responsible to conduct the West African Senior Certificate Exams for entry into universities in West African countries.