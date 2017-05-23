22 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Justice Minister Cautions Media Against Hate Message

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ballah M. Kollie

Justice Minister Frederick Cherue is calling on the media to at all time be ambassadors of peace and not to spread hate messages through their mediums.

"You as press people have a cardinal role to play in maintaining the peace that we all enjoy so we are depending on you to continuously preach non-violence messages to citizens," he stressed.

He told a team of judicial and local reporters in Gbarnga at the weekend that their medium is so powerful that it can build up and tear down a system in no time, but by preaching non-violence, particularly during this electioneering period, will provide for a smooth sailing of the process.

In furtherance of Minister Cherue's quest for peaceful elections, he has instructed that security officers grant all parties in the ensuing 2017 elections equal access to all public facilities.

He said unless given equal access, parties could feel cheated because they were not given access to a public building.

Meanwhile, he is calling for a visitation of the probation services mechanism deployed by the judiciary, which he describes as being good but needs to be stepped up to meet international standards.

He warns that probation officers need to know the families of persons placed on probation, access their family records, behavioral pattern in community before placing them on probation.

Liberia

New Disease Outbreak Over

National Public Health Institute Director, Tolbert Nyensuah, says the outbreak of the [meningococcal] disease in Liberia… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.