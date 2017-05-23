Liberia: Justice Minister Cautions Media Against Hate Message

Justice Minister Frederick Cherue is calling on the media to at all time be ambassadors of peace and not to spread hate messages through their mediums.

"You as press people have a cardinal role to play in maintaining the peace that we all enjoy so we are depending on you to continuously preach non-violence messages to citizens," he stressed.

He told a team of judicial and local reporters in Gbarnga at the weekend that their medium is so powerful that it can build up and tear down a system in no time, but by preaching non-violence, particularly during this electioneering period, will provide for a smooth sailing of the process.

In furtherance of Minister Cherue's quest for peaceful elections, he has instructed that security officers grant all parties in the ensuing 2017 elections equal access to all public facilities.

He said unless given equal access, parties could feel cheated because they were not given access to a public building.

Meanwhile, he is calling for a visitation of the probation services mechanism deployed by the judiciary, which he describes as being good but needs to be stepped up to meet international standards.

He warns that probation officers need to know the families of persons placed on probation, access their family records, behavioral pattern in community before placing them on probation.