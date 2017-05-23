Liberia: ILO Vows to Protect Liberian Workers

The Head of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for English-speaking West African States, Dennis Zulu, has promised that his institution will work towards ensuring that Liberia has in place a social protection regime that protects it workers.

The ILO is one of the UN agencies responsible for the promotion of social protection of workers globally.

Zulu, who is ILO Liaison Officer for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, is quoted by a Labour Ministry release as saying social protection is a mechanism that provides for individuals in a country to mitigate against social risk, vulnerability and other social factors.

He is in the country to participate in the first National Dialogue on Social Protection Floors in Liberia which is being organized by the ILO in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The three-day event which opens on Tuesday, May 23, will be held at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

The event, which is led by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, will be facilitated by a team of experts on Social Protection from the headquarters of the ILO in Geneva.

About 40 participants drawn from different institutions involved with social protection in Liberia, including the Government of Liberia, international partners, civil society organizations, NGOs and INGOs.