22 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: ILO Vows to Protect Liberian Workers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Head of the International Labour Organization (ILO) for English-speaking West African States, Dennis Zulu, has promised that his institution will work towards ensuring that Liberia has in place a social protection regime that protects it workers.

The ILO is one of the UN agencies responsible for the promotion of social protection of workers globally.

Zulu, who is ILO Liaison Officer for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, is quoted by a Labour Ministry release as saying social protection is a mechanism that provides for individuals in a country to mitigate against social risk, vulnerability and other social factors.

He is in the country to participate in the first National Dialogue on Social Protection Floors in Liberia which is being organized by the ILO in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The three-day event which opens on Tuesday, May 23, will be held at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

The event, which is led by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, will be facilitated by a team of experts on Social Protection from the headquarters of the ILO in Geneva.

About 40 participants drawn from different institutions involved with social protection in Liberia, including the Government of Liberia, international partners, civil society organizations, NGOs and INGOs.

Liberia

New Disease Outbreak Over

National Public Health Institute Director, Tolbert Nyensuah, says the outbreak of the [meningococcal] disease in Liberia… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.