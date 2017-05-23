22 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Chinese Agriculture Center Launches Support for Local Farmers

By Philip T. Singbah

The China-Liberia Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center in Suakoko District, Bong County has begun a partnership with local farmers in Kpatawee aimed at increasing agriculture production in the area.

Under the partnership, the center will provide agriculture inputs and technical support to the farmers.

A member of the senior management team, KO-Be, told the Liberia News Agency that under the partnership, the center will also provide market linkage for the farmers to sell their produce at supermarkets and other institutions in the country.

KO-Be said the Center is in fulfillment of the bilateral partnership between China and Liberia to strengthen agriculture production in the country.

He explained that the partnership project in Kpatawee is part of the sustainability aspect of the agriculture demonstration center.

Also speaking to LINA, the center's community Liaison and Chairman of the Bong County Youth Caucus, Dakeh Mulbah, lauded the management of the center and said the community is fully prepared to support the project.

Mulbah said the project will not only provide money for the local farmers but will build their skills and increase production in the area.

