Liberia: Int'l Partners Nudge Political Parties to Help Prepare National Forum

A tripartite body, comprising two African and one global partners, is calling on political parties and stakeholders to support an initiative to hold a National Forum in Monrovia.

The Office of the Special Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, African Union Liaison Office in Liberia and the U.N. Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) said the Forum is in pursuit of their respective mandates of facilitating peaceful, inclusive, credible, free and fair elections in October this year.

The Forum of political parties and stakeholders is planned for May 31 and June 1, the trio said in a media release issued in Monrovia.

They are calling on leaders of political parties to engage in all processes leading to the Forum, including the preparatory meeting scheduled to take place on May 24 at the Lutheran Guest House in Sinkor.

The Preparatory Meeting, convened by the two respected religious leaders, Archbishop Johnathan B. B. Hart of the Liberia Council of Churches, and Sheikh Umaru Kamara of the National Muslim Council, will provide an opportunity for political leaders to discuss the concept and modalities of the proposed National Forum.

The organizers noted that the international community is encouraged by the commitment demonstrated by the political party leaders and Standard Bearers to fully participate in the forthcoming elections.

"We commend the efforts of the three arms of government, the National Elections Commission, security agencies, traditional leaders, civil society organisations and other local and national stakeholders for their patriotic efforts in ensuring peaceful and credible elections, as well as the transition to a new government in 2018," the release said.

It pointed out that the May 24 Preparatory Meeting, facilitated by the two revered leaders, who co-Chair the National Forum Steering Committee, will be key in making the 2017 electoral process transparent, inclusive and peaceful.

In this regard, ECOWAS, AU and UNMIL will participate in and support the process, the release said.