Gambia: State Indicts Alleged Backway Agent As Lower Court Revokes Bail

A police prosecutor, Sub-inspector Yaya S. Colley, yesterday informed the Kanifing Magistrates' Court that an indictment has already been filed against Lamin Janneh; an alleged 'Backway' agent at the High Court in Banjul and he was applying for the lower court to transfer the case and to further remand Mr. Janneh pending his proper appearance at the High Court.

Under trial before Principal Magistrate Hilary Abeke, Mr. Janneh is facing charges of conspiracy, money laundering, laundering of fund and transporting money through The Gambia. He had denied the charges and was earlier granted bail.

Magistrate Abeke has now transferred the case to the High Court and revoked Mar. Janneh's bail as applied by the prosecutor.

Mr. Janneh is alleged to have conspired with his brother, Sankung Janneh (currently at large) to commit felony to wit, money laundering.

He is also accused to have received or acquired D2, 315, 500. 00 from various persons for the purpose of sending it to his brother, Sankung Janneh in Libya to secure the release of their relatives held captive by Sankung and Libyan Arabs.

The prosecution further alleged Mr. Janneh of obtaining the said sum through unlawful activities and an allegation of intending to promote the carrying of specified unlawful activity by transferring D619, 000 through Binta Jabbi Money Transfer Bureau to his brother, Sankung in Libya as ransom to secure the release of certain Gambians who were held captive by Sankung and other Libyan Arabs.

The case is now transferred for the High Court to decide after hearing both evidences.