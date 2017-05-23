Gambia: Health Ministry Changes Three Hospitals' Names

A news release from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare dated 19 May 2017 announced the changing of names of the Jammeh Foundation for Peace Hospital- to Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, and Sulayman Junkung Hospital changed to Bwiam General Hospital, and AFPRC Hospital changed to Farafenni General Hospital.

The press release signed by Modou Njai, director of Health Promotion and Education stated that the general public is hereby informed that all correspondence to these hospitals should bear the new names such as Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Bwiam General Hospital and Farafenni General Hospital respectively with immediate effect.

"The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare reaffirmed its commitment to provide quality, affordable and accessible health care services to the general public and in this regard the ministry solicits the support and cooperation of the general public to adopt and use the new names of the hospitals from henceforth," the release further disclosed.