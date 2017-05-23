Gambia: Maria LBS Wins Inter School Environment Competition

The United States Peace Corps Banjul Office on Saturday organized a regional inter-school competition for eighteen schools in the North Bank Region.

The event was held on theme "tree trek planting competition", was held at Maria village Lower Basic School in Central Badibou in the North Bank Region.

The event forms part of capacity building initiative designed to enhance students' knowledge on environmental protection to be change agents in society.

Addressing the gathering, Saikou B.M. Njai, Environment and Agriculture Manager of US Peace Corps Banjul Office, hailed US Peace Corps Volunteers for building the capacity of schools on environmental protection, citing the importance of sound forest management.

The initiative, he went on, would contribute greatly to environmental protection as it will arm students with the prerequisites skills to contribute to national development.

According to him, Peace Corps volunteers provide schools with seeds of different varieties of forest species to ensure planting of trees in schools, thereby accelerating and protecting the country's ecosystem.

This, he went on, would also safeguard the environment and thus called on parents to support children in this noble initiative.

Deidre Wholly, Peace Corps volunteers' leader and food security coordinator, echoed similar sentiments.

She thus awarded certificates of appreciation to outstanding schools in recognition of their steadfastness on environmental protection.

Foday Camara, Deputy head teacher of Maria Lower Basic School, thanked the Peace Corps Volunteers for what he called 'complementing the Ministry's effort in harnessing the mindset of students on environmental management and protection'.

He calls for more support in fencing the school to protect it from stray animals.

Demba Bah, the Alkalo of the village, also thanked the school management and Peace Corps Volunteers for the foresight in building environmental education on student.