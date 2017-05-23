23 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: JJB Foundation Gives to Janjanbureh Town Team

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Jammeh

Janjanbureh Foundation, an association initiated to contribute to the development of Marcathy, recently donated football gears to the town team of the Island.

The presentation of the donated items was witnessed and attended by youths of the Island and prominent stakeholders. The gears include a football, football boots, and jerseys, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ahmed Hydara, project manager of Janjanbureh Foundation, highlighted the importance of equipping the town team of the Island. "These donated items will go a long way in encouraging and motivating our boys to perform to expectation. They got presented rightly to the right people and I am confident and optimistic that they would be used for the purpose they are meant for," he noted.

According to him, JJB Foundation is working tirelessly to ensure the development of the Island. "The progress of this Island is an utmost concern to the foundation and I can assure you that we will continue to deliver in providing more projects of this kind that would gear towards the development of Janjanbureh," he assured.

Omar Jammeh, regional youth chairman of CRR, applauded the effort of JJB Foundation, saying their moves are patriotic and overwhelming, and equally going towards a perfect direction. "This will help to keep the ball rolling in the Island and urge the town team to perform more than expected."

SulaymanPuye, district sport youth chairman of Janjanbureh, thanked JJB Foundation for the support, whilst encouraging its members to continue consolidating efforts to bring more projects to the town. "We seek for the support of JJB Foundation to upgrade the standard of our football field. It's not in condition but I'm sure the Foundation will put the matter into consideration upon getting our request."

Gambia

Ex-President Jammeh's Assets Frozen

Hon. Abubacarr Tambedou, the attorney general and minister of Justice has revealed to journalists that they have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.