Gambia: JJB Foundation Gives to Janjanbureh Town Team

Janjanbureh Foundation, an association initiated to contribute to the development of Marcathy, recently donated football gears to the town team of the Island.

The presentation of the donated items was witnessed and attended by youths of the Island and prominent stakeholders. The gears include a football, football boots, and jerseys, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ahmed Hydara, project manager of Janjanbureh Foundation, highlighted the importance of equipping the town team of the Island. "These donated items will go a long way in encouraging and motivating our boys to perform to expectation. They got presented rightly to the right people and I am confident and optimistic that they would be used for the purpose they are meant for," he noted.

According to him, JJB Foundation is working tirelessly to ensure the development of the Island. "The progress of this Island is an utmost concern to the foundation and I can assure you that we will continue to deliver in providing more projects of this kind that would gear towards the development of Janjanbureh," he assured.

Omar Jammeh, regional youth chairman of CRR, applauded the effort of JJB Foundation, saying their moves are patriotic and overwhelming, and equally going towards a perfect direction. "This will help to keep the ball rolling in the Island and urge the town team to perform more than expected."

SulaymanPuye, district sport youth chairman of Janjanbureh, thanked JJB Foundation for the support, whilst encouraging its members to continue consolidating efforts to bring more projects to the town. "We seek for the support of JJB Foundation to upgrade the standard of our football field. It's not in condition but I'm sure the Foundation will put the matter into consideration upon getting our request."