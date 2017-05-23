Gambia: Military Officer Found Guilty of Drug Possession

A military officer yesterday pleaded guilty to a charge of drug possession before Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye of the Sibanor Narcotics Court.

Yankuba Camara accepted the charge of being found in possession of 2kg of cannabis sativa at the Mandinaba Police check point on 8th February, 2017. The charge contravenes Section 35(2) (c) of the 2003 Drug Control Act.

The drug prosecutor, Inspector H. Bah applied for adjournment to enable the prosecution to read the facts and tender the suspected drugs as an exhibit to serve as evidence in the trial.

Magistrate Bittaye granted the adjournment application and adjourned the matter to Monday 29th May.