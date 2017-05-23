23 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Military Officer Found Guilty of Drug Possession

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isatou M. Ceesay

A military officer yesterday pleaded guilty to a charge of drug possession before Magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye of the Sibanor Narcotics Court.

Yankuba Camara accepted the charge of being found in possession of 2kg of cannabis sativa at the Mandinaba Police check point on 8th February, 2017. The charge contravenes Section 35(2) (c) of the 2003 Drug Control Act.

The drug prosecutor, Inspector H. Bah applied for adjournment to enable the prosecution to read the facts and tender the suspected drugs as an exhibit to serve as evidence in the trial.

Magistrate Bittaye granted the adjournment application and adjourned the matter to Monday 29th May.

Gambia

Ex-President Jammeh's Assets Frozen

Hon. Abubacarr Tambedou, the attorney general and minister of Justice has revealed to journalists that they have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.