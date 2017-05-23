Gambia: Sanna Manjang, Others Charged for Killing Ndongo Mboob

Police prosecutors have instituted two charges of murder against Sanna Manjang, an alleged killer aide of Gambia's former President Yahya Jammeh and one time officer of The Gambia Armed Forces.

Sanna Manjang, Captain Mustapha Sanneh, W01 Nfansu Nyabally and Ismaila Jammeh are charged in absentia before Magistrate Isatou Njie-Janneh at the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

The prosecution accused the four men of conspiring amongst themselves to wit; commit murder sometime in the month of April, 2006, within Foni. With malice aforethought, the four men are also accused of jointly and unlawfully causing the death of Ndongo Mboob by shooting him with a gun and throw his carcass inside an old well.

When the case was mention, the prosecutor, Inspector S. Sanyang applied under Section 69 ( B) of the Criminal Procedure Code for the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused persons wherever they are.

He equally cited Section 62 (1) of the same provision for the matter to be transferred at the High Court since the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the case.