23 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GCCPC Holds a Validation Workshop

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatou B. Cham

Gambia Competition Commission and Consumer Rights Commission (GCCPC), organised a one day validation workshop, at the Djembe Beach Resort on Wednesday.

The objective of the workshop was to validate a report and to agree on the best forward to ensure competition in the financial sector.

In line with their mandates, under section 15(1) of the completion Act 2017 and sector 16.1 (j) of the Consumer Protection Consumer Act 2014, the commission completed a study in the banking sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abdou Njie, vice chairperson and Commissioner for GCCPC, said the mandate of GCCPC is to protect and promote the institution in the market place for the benefit of all consumers and businesses.

Mr Njie noted that during the conduct of the study, officials of the commissions interviewed many stakeholders across all segments of the financial sector.

The permanent secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Naffie Barry, said banking is hugely important to the functioning of the economy, by connecting borrowers and savers, managing financial risk and providing mechanisms for storing and transferring value.

Banks provide a key role in generating growth, she said, adding that banks provide the fundamental infrastructure for making transactions without which other markets simply could not work.

The market study was able to identify some of the weaknesses in the banking sector, she added.

She said that at the heart of the concerns about the banking sector is a perceived lack of 'consumer focus' on the part of providers.

"While there is stronger competition for certain type of consumer products across the market as a whole, there has been little incentive for innovation, efficiency or consumer focus," she said.

"The 'virtuous circle' of well-informed consumers driving competitive businesses to deliver what consumers want simply isn't working well enough and thus the need for the study," she added.

On the issue of competition, she said, it is important that regulatory processes do not act as a barrier to entry.

The GCCPC and the CBG should work together to ensure that competition is not unduly constrained by taking the business model of incumbent and traditional banks as the starting point for the design of new rules.

Gambia

Ex-President Jammeh's Assets Frozen

Hon. Abubacarr Tambedou, the attorney general and minister of Justice has revealed to journalists that they have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.