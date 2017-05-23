Gambia: Youth Forum - Kombo East Youth and Children Development Alliance Hold Congress

The Kombo East Youth and Children Development Alliance (KEYCDA), a youth and child-led community-based organization in the West Coast Region, recently held its 5th congress at Kuloro village.

Following the first edition of Kombo East Youth Empowerment Forum, organized by the Pirang Fondinkeh Kambeng Kafo, the youth-led community organisation continues to address problems affecting youth, ranging from empowerment, child protection and environment as well as sports development.

Addressing the gathering, Lamin F.M. Konta, National Assembly Member for Kombo East, said the group has successfully registered numerous developments since its inception in 2005.

He further encouraging members to always show compassion to the people they represent as well as the physically challenged.

"I am therefore calling on people to do away with tribal and religious affiliation and focus more on development," he said.

For his part, Lamin Darboe, executive director of the National Youth Council, outlined that KEYCDA continues to be strong and vibrant in its operations and advocacy for youth and children empowerment in recent years.

However, Darboe underscored the importance of investing in youth; further challenging stakeholders and institutions to invest more in youth development to enable them become responsible leaders.

Edrissa Cham, manager of Kaira Nyining and Samasang, ChildFund-The Gambia affiliated federations, reminded young people that they are the hope and future of the country, saying a nation without young people is at risk of danger.

Alhagie Kujabi, councilor of Kafuta Ward and Chief Inspector Sengo Bah of Mandinaba Police Station, both commended the young people of Kombo East for their commitment and dedication to the advancement of the district and the country as a whole.