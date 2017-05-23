23 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Banjul Utd Lead Battle for Automatic Promotion to Top Flight

By Lamin Darboe

Banjul United are currently leading the contest for automatic promotion to the country's top flight football next season after their 1-0 win over Red Hawks in the all-Banjul derby played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium at the weekend.

Fortune FC, also following automatic promotion, lost to struggling side Serrekunda East Bi 2-0 at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

Fortune FC were leading the race prior to their 2-0 defeat to Serrekunda East Bi, who are currently fighting for survival in the second tier.

Elsewhere, Wallidan played out a goalless draw with BK Milan at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on the same day.

