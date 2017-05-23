Gambia: China Gives U.S.$50 Million to Barrow

The government of President Adama Barrow has signed a US$50 million project grant agreement with the Chinese government through its embassy in Banjul.

The project is for the construction of an International Conference Center in The Gambia by the Chinese as their first major engagement in The Gambia since resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries in March 2016.

According to a press release from the State House in Banjul, the signing ceremony was witnessed by President Barrow.

The US$50 million-project agreement was signed by the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Honourable Ousainou Darboe, on behalf of The Gambia government, and the Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, Zhang Jiming, for his government.

Shortly after the signing, President Barrow thanked the Chinese government for the confidence it has in the New Gambia.

The Gambian leader assured China of his government's support to the One China policy.

He also told the Chinese diplomats that his government also gives priority to energy, farming and healthcare, among others.

Chinese Ambassador Jiming said the construction of the $50 million International Conference Centre project would last for two years.

Upon completion, he said, the conference centre would be another monumental symbol of the China-Gambia bilateral relations similar to that of the Independent Stadium built in Bakau in the 1980s. He said the centre would provide employment and boost tourism.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Honourable Ousainou Darboe, applauded the support China continues to provide to The Gambia and cited the scholarship scheme the Gambian students benefit from.