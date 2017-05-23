22 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: China Gives U.S.$50 Million to Barrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

The government of President Adama Barrow has signed a US$50 million project grant agreement with the Chinese government through its embassy in Banjul.

The project is for the construction of an International Conference Center in The Gambia by the Chinese as their first major engagement in The Gambia since resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries in March 2016.

According to a press release from the State House in Banjul, the signing ceremony was witnessed by President Barrow.

The US$50 million-project agreement was signed by the minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Honourable Ousainou Darboe, on behalf of The Gambia government, and the Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, Zhang Jiming, for his government.

Shortly after the signing, President Barrow thanked the Chinese government for the confidence it has in the New Gambia.

The Gambian leader assured China of his government's support to the One China policy.

He also told the Chinese diplomats that his government also gives priority to energy, farming and healthcare, among others.

Chinese Ambassador Jiming said the construction of the $50 million International Conference Centre project would last for two years.

Upon completion, he said, the conference centre would be another monumental symbol of the China-Gambia bilateral relations similar to that of the Independent Stadium built in Bakau in the 1980s. He said the centre would provide employment and boost tourism.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Honourable Ousainou Darboe, applauded the support China continues to provide to The Gambia and cited the scholarship scheme the Gambian students benefit from.

Gambia

Ex-President Jammeh's Assets Frozen

Hon. Abubacarr Tambedou, the attorney general and minister of Justice has revealed to journalists that they have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.