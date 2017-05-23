23 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GAF Triumph Over Sk Utd to Clinch GFF 1st Domestic League Title

By Lamin Darboe

Gambia Armed Forces on Sunday defeated Serrekunda United 3-0 in the week-twenty fixtures played at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda to clinch the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league title for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.

The Soldiers are five points ahead of second-place Real De Banjul, who lost to Bombada 2-1, earning them the country's top flight league under Coach Alagie Sey.

Relegation threatened Samger drew 1-1 with Marimoo at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

Samger need to win their remaining league game and hope teams above them slip to stay in the top flight next season.

