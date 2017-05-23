Gambia: TGA, UNFPA Engaged Madrassa Students On Gbv

The Girl's Agenda (TGA), through the National Youth Council (NYC) commenced the implementation of the UNFPA-funded project with the engagement of madrassa students on Gender-Based Violence from 16 to 25 May in the West Coast Region.

With funds from UNFPA, The Girl's Agenda engaged 60 Madrassa students on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in their communities.

Alasan Gitteh and Aby Barrow, both Ambassadors of TGA, emphasized the important of engaging Madrassas in such projects, which they described to be key to their institutions.

Alagie Jarjue, Program Manager at NYC, said their main role is to serve as a gate between the government and young people, and that Madrassas are no exception.

He said the Madrassas are also part of their target because they are youths and deserve decent employment.

He also emphasised the importance of engaging Madrassa students on the issues of GBV because they are future scholars and people will listen to them.

"They need to be educated on issues surrounding GBV to get the facts right about them," he said.

"It is important that Madrassa students are involved in such training to bring solutions to issues surrounding FGM," he added.

Jarju urged the students to make best use of the training and answered questions to clear doubts on any matters regarding FGM and GBV.