Gambia: MRCCCU Holds 11thagm

The Medical Research Council Cooperative Credit Union (MRCCCU) held its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM), at their main unit in Fajara over the weekend, on the theme: "Unions; the authentic difference."

Delivering his statement, the board chairman of MRCCCG, Abdoulie Cham, welcomed the participants to the annual general meeting, which marked 20 years of their existence.

He said as they gathered with renewed fervor and dedication to move to new heights and milestones as they continue to strive to make the credit union not only a household name in the unit, regions or the whole country but also very sound and safe.

The theme was apt as they are special, different and unique in the services they render to their members both locally and internationally, he said.

He added that their services and achievements are totally different from all other mirco-finance operations and conventional banks.

Mr Cham said that credit unions are totally different both in structure and philosophy.

He continued saying that during the year under review their membership had grown from 813 in December 2015 to 880 active members in December 2016, which represent about 8.2% growth.

"This development would not have been possible without the cooperation and support of the MRCG human resource office with the blessing of the management," he said.

For his part, Ismalia A. Jallow, treasurer of MRCGCCU, said the union was glad to announce, for the first time, the implementation of a 3-year strategic plan, and a comprehensive budget allocated for the year 2017 to 2019.

He said that the union has issued total loans of D40,748,964 in 2016 compared to D33,788,715 in 2015.