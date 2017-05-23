22 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: MRCCCU Holds 11thagm

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The Medical Research Council Cooperative Credit Union (MRCCCU) held its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM), at their main unit in Fajara over the weekend, on the theme: "Unions; the authentic difference."

Delivering his statement, the board chairman of MRCCCG, Abdoulie Cham, welcomed the participants to the annual general meeting, which marked 20 years of their existence.

He said as they gathered with renewed fervor and dedication to move to new heights and milestones as they continue to strive to make the credit union not only a household name in the unit, regions or the whole country but also very sound and safe.

The theme was apt as they are special, different and unique in the services they render to their members both locally and internationally, he said.

He added that their services and achievements are totally different from all other mirco-finance operations and conventional banks.

Mr Cham said that credit unions are totally different both in structure and philosophy.

He continued saying that during the year under review their membership had grown from 813 in December 2015 to 880 active members in December 2016, which represent about 8.2% growth.

"This development would not have been possible without the cooperation and support of the MRCG human resource office with the blessing of the management," he said.

For his part, Ismalia A. Jallow, treasurer of MRCGCCU, said the union was glad to announce, for the first time, the implementation of a 3-year strategic plan, and a comprehensive budget allocated for the year 2017 to 2019.

He said that the union has issued total loans of D40,748,964 in 2016 compared to D33,788,715 in 2015.

Gambia

Ex-President Jammeh's Assets Frozen

Hon. Abubacarr Tambedou, the attorney general and minister of Justice has revealed to journalists that they have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.