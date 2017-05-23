22 May 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Govt Signs U.S.$210 Million Deal for Petroleum Importation

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gambia government has signed a three-year agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, for the importation of petroleum products, among others.

Amadou Sanneh, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs of The Gambia, and Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, chief executive officer of ITFC, signed the agreement on the sidelines of the IDB Group's 42nd annual meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the import of petroleum products, the agreement would support key agricultural commodities such as fertilizers, pre-export financing for groundnuts and cashew nuts.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO ITFC, said the agreement is a milestone to boost the main sectors of The Gambia.

Mr Sanneh, Gambia's finance minister, said it was an honour for The Gambia to sign the agreement with ITFC to finance the supply of petroleum products and agricultural commodities.

Gambia

Ex-President Jammeh's Assets Frozen

Hon. Abubacarr Tambedou, the attorney general and minister of Justice has revealed to journalists that they have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.