23 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Central Africa: Military Chiefs Review Security in Great Lakes Region

Luanda — The Chiefs of Staff of the member States of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) are assessing Tuesday in Luanda the situation of security and instability in this part of Africa.

The results of the meeting will be forwarded to the meeting of Defence ministers of CIRGL member countries, scheduled for Wednesday in the country's capital, Luanda.

The military leadership will assess the degree of implementation of the recommendations of the Regional Monitoring Mechanism (MRS) on political and security development in the region.

The participants will also focus on the situation in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with stress to the situation characterised by the return of the M-23 and local militias, in addition to the actions carried out by the Kamwina Nsapu militias in the Kassai that prompted the refugee flows to neighboring countries.

The meeting will also assess the political and military framework in the Central African Republic (CAR), Burundi and South Sudan.

CIRGL groups Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

ICGLR's main objectives include the promotion of economic development, regional integration and promotion of peace and security within member States.

Angola holds currently the two-year presidency of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region.

