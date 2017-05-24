8 May 2017

Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Egypt: In Retrial, 2 Journalists Acquitted, 3 Others' Sentences Reduced

Tagged:

Related Topics

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists today welcomed the verdict by the Giza Criminal Court acquitting Egyptian journalists Hany Salah-el-Deen and Mosad Al-Barbary, and called on authorities to immediately free Abdullah al-Fakharany, Samhi Mustafa, and Mohamed al-Adly, whose sentences were reduced to five years from 25 years.

The rulings came in a retrial of what has become known as the "Raba'a Operations Room" case, relating to coverage of the violent dispersal of a protest at Raba'a Al-Adawiya in Cairo on August 14, 2013, which left hundreds dead.

"We are pleased that Hany Salah-el-Deen and Mosad Al-Barbary have now been acquitted," CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon said. "We saw no evidence throughout this process that justified their original conviction. Likewise, we call on Egyptian authorities to release Abdullah al-Fakharany, Samhi Mustafa, and Mohamed al-Adly, along with all other Egyptian journalists who have been jailed for their work."

Hassan el-Kabbani was originally reported to be part of today's retrial, but his wife told CPJ that he was not a defendant in this case. Kabbani remains behind bars on other charges related to his journalism, according to CPJ research. At the time of CPJ's most recent annual prison census, Egypt was the third worst jailer worldwide, with 25 journalists in prison.

Egypt

48 to Face Military Trial Over Church Bombings

Egypt has referred 48 people for military trial over suspected involvement in church bombings that killed close to 70… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.