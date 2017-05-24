23 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Will Win 2019 Election If He Contests - Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idris Ibrahim

President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election if he seeks re-election, the presidency has said.

Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, said this on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Mr. Shehu, who was joined by Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity to the president, and Laolu Akande, spokesperson to acting President Yemi Osinbajo, said Nigerians were happy with Mr. Buhari and would still vote for him.

"The confidence reposed in Buhari by ordinary Nigerians had remained unshaken because the president, according to him, is doing what they want," he said.

More details later.

Nigeria

Coup Rumours Reflect Rising Distrust in Buhari's Absence

Coup? Don't even dare. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.