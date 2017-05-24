Nigeria: Buhari Will Win 2019 Election If He Contests - Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 election if he seeks re-election, the presidency has said.

Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, said this on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Mr. Shehu, who was joined by Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity to the president, and Laolu Akande, spokesperson to acting President Yemi Osinbajo, said Nigerians were happy with Mr. Buhari and would still vote for him.

"The confidence reposed in Buhari by ordinary Nigerians had remained unshaken because the president, according to him, is doing what they want," he said.

More details later.