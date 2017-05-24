Seychelles: Countdown for Miss Seychelles Starts With Unveiling of 14 Contestants

Photo: Joe Laurence/Seychelles News Agency

The contestants -- aged from 17- 25 -- are Keisha Pereira, Serah Jumaye, Seychelles Worth, Ralista Hortere, Tracy Francoise, Joanna Pouponneau, Stephie Bastienne, Hillary Joubert, Petra Tamatave, Nerli Haide, Nancy Esparon, Ella Marie, Falaine Dora and Angie Desnousse.

The countdown has started for the next Miss Seychelles with the unveiling of the 14 contestants.

Ten of the girls were officially introduced last week in a short ceremony at the International Conference Centre of Seychelles (ICCS) and the remaining four during the weekend.

According to the organiser, Terry Carolla, the girls were chosen after a final audition for the pageant under the theme 'pearl of the Seychelles.'

"We want, through the pearl of Seychelles, to showcase the beauty of the Creole people, cuisine, music and its breathtaking islands," said Carolla.

"This year we want to raise the status of the Miss Seychelles beauty pageant so that it gets its right place in society and the chosen Miss Seychelles gets to play a more prominent role in our community," he added.

Local seamstresses and designers are being called upon to sponsor the contestants for their beach, casual and evening wears and this year the organiser is putting emphasis on wearing locally made attire.

Carolla said, "We want to showcase Seychelles in all aspects. We cannot have our contestants participating in the pageant in clothes which they have ordered online. "

The organiser is thus encouraging students from the School of Visual Arts to take this opportunity to show their designing skills and creativity.

While the countdown has started for the crowning of the Miss Seychelles in a ceremony on Saturday, 29 July, a venue is yet to be announced for one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

Jouel, a local jewellery pioneer, remains the main sponsor for the event.