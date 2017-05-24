Kampala — Denis Onyango is among the few relaxed faces at Mamelodi Sundowns heading into today's Caf Champions League group C encounter away at AS Vita.

First, the African champions lost their ABSA Premiership title to Bidvest Wits at the weekend that left them with only a successful continental defence to avoid ending the year trophy-less.

Then, coach Pitso Mosimane is having to answer questions about a looming mass exodus as some of the club's players have their contracts expiring over the next 18 months.

Ugandan goalkeeper Onyango, also voted Caf African Player of the Year (based in Africa), is not among those as he had his contracted extended until the 2020/21 season back in February.

However, Zimbabwean star attacker Khama Billia has 18 months to run on his deal with the Masandawana. "We have been dealing with contracts to be renewed," Mosimane told the club's website.

"Some players have option clauses in their contracts which favour the club, and we have exercised options on the contracts of players like Leo Castro and Wayne Arendse and we will be keeping them for the next year.

"There has been lots of talk and speculation about our players. We need to assure our supporters that we are not casual about contracts. We are working hard to finalise them.

"We recently concluded negotiations for a contract extension for our captain Hlompho Kekana, and his contract has been renewed."

Rested

On the pitch, Onyango is hoping for a recall to the side in DR Congo.

The reigning Africa-based Caf Footballer of the Year hasn't kept goal since May 10 and was at fault for one of the goals in 2-all draw with Baroka that saw them lose ground on Bidvest in the futile race for the PSL title.

He was consequently rested for the stalemates against Ethiopia's St. George and Maritzburg United, the latter being the final league game of the season.

"In two years, they played more than 140 games, it's very difficult, you've got to understand they are not machines but human beings, but I am really proud of them." Mosimane said in defence of the rotation.

In the same group, Robert Odongkara was in goal for yesterday goalless draw with visiting Tunisian giants Esperance in Addis Ababa.

That left them second on two points while two-time African champions top the group with four.

Today's fixture

Vita v Sundowns 5.30pm

Yesterday's result

St. George 0-0 Esperance